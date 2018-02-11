Getty Images

Report: Orioles interested in Collin McHugh

By Ashley VarelaFeb 11, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
The Orioles have reportedly reached out to the Astros about right-hander Collin McHugh, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. While a trade doesn’t appear to be imminent, McHugh could help bolster the Orioles’ woefully thin rotation, an opportunity he’s unlikely to get in Houston as the Astros already have Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton pegged for starting roles.

The 30-year-old right-hander is looking to rebound after missing the first half of the 2017 season with an elbow injury. He performed well after working his way back from the disabled list, and finished the season with a 5-2 record in 12 starts and a 3.55 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 in 63 1/3 innings. While McHugh appears more than capable of shouldering a full workload again in 2018, the Astros’ offseason acquisitions have effectively removed him from the rotation, and it seems far more likely that he’ll end up in a long relief role this year — provided they don’t trade him first, that is.

In the meantime, McHugh is still waiting on an arbitration ruling this offseason after filing for $5 million back in January, which was met with a counteroffer of $4.55 million from the Astros. He’s set to remain under team control through 2020.

An earlier report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggests that the Twins may also be in on McHugh, though they don’t appear to have made a serious offer yet. Rosenthal points out that teams might be reluctant to pursue trade candidates like McHugh and Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi until more free agents (Jake Arrieta and Andrew Cashner among them) have been taken off the board.

Zack Wheeler has been injecting bone growth drug into stomach

By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2018, 8:09 PM EST
Mets starter Zack Wheeler has been injecting a bone growth drug into his stomach daily for the last six months in an attempt to prevent injury, Kevin Kernan of the New York Post reports. The drug is called Forteo and helps to form new bone, increase bone mineral density, and increase bone strength.

Wheeler said, “You do a shot in your stomach every day for six months. It’s not fun, but you got to do it. They give it to people with brittle bones, osteoporosis. My arm feels great. I’ve been on the mound six times now so if this helps me get to 30 starts, I’m all for it.”

Wheeler, 27, missed the entire 2015 and ’16 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struggled over 17 starts last year before his season ended on July 22 due to a stress reaction in his right arm. Wheeler debuted in 2013 but has made only 66 starts in his major league career due to injury, so it’s understandable why he’s going to great lengths to try to stay healthy.

“I’m just kind of tired of getting labeled as unreliable, as ‘He’s always hurt.’ I missed two seasons but that was because of one injury. I can’t help that. I worked my butt off in rehab, was doing great and then this bone issue,” Wheeler said.