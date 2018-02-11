Getty Images

Report: Multiple teams interested in Jake Odorizzi

By Ashley VarelaFeb 11, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports that the Rays are taking offers on right-hander Jake Odorizzi. The Orioles, Twins, Brewers, Cardinals, Yankees, Cubs and Angels are said to be involved in trade discussions, though no clear frontrunner has been named just yet.

Odorizzi, 27, is coming off of a down year with the Rays, one in which a bout of hamstring tightness and a back strain cost him just over a month on the disabled list. The righty produced a 10-8 record in 28 starts with a 4.14 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over 143 1/3 innings. It’s not difficult to see his appeal, however: he’s only one season removed from the sub-4.00 ERA, 2.0+ fWAR numbers he posted in 2016 and is slated to remain under team control for another two years before hitting free agency in 2020.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times points out that Odorizzi still needs to complete the arbitration process with the Rays. He filed for $6.35 million last month and was met with a counteroffer of $6.05 million from the team. The two sides are scheduled to meet on Monday. Topkin adds that club owner Stuart Sternberg is still focused on reducing payroll this offseason, but isn’t likely to entertain offers for Odorizzi (or anyone else) unless the Rays are guaranteed prospects or organizational depth in the deal.

Athletics win arbitration case against Kendall Graveman

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaFeb 10, 2018, 7:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Kendall Graveman has lost his arbitration case against the Athletics. He’ll make $2.36 million in 2018 after filing for $2.6 million last month.

Graveman, 27, is approaching his fourth season with the A’s. He pitched to a 6-4 record in 19 starts with a career-worst 4.19 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 through 105 1/3 innings. Part of his decline may be attributed to a lingering right shoulder sprain, which kept him sidelined for nearly three months. This is his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Given the results of the hearings for Graveman and Foltynewicz this weekend, players have now won seven of 13 arbitration cases against their respective teams. Another 10 players still have yet to settle: Marcus Stroman, Avisail Garcia, Trevor Bauer, Jake Odorizzi, Kevin Gausman, Scooter Gennett, Colin McHugh, Kyle Gibson, Dan Straily and Brandon Maurer.