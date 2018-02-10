Getty Images

Report: Cubs sign Yu Darvish

By Ashley VarelaFeb 10, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Cubs have a six-year, $126 million contract in place with free agent right-hander Yu Darvish. The deal tops out at $150 million with incentives and includes an opt-out after the second year. While the signing is pending a physical and still has yet to be confirmed by the team, it finally looks like the long months of speculation and rumors can be put to bed.

Darvish, 31, is set to join a rotation that already features several top-tier names, including Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Chatwood. The Cubs’ rotation ranked sixth among NL teams in 2017 with a combined 4.05 ERA and 11.8 fWAR and stands to benefit greatly from the addition of an ace pitcher who supported the Rangers and Dodgers with a cumulative 3.86 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 10.1 SO/9 and 3.5 fWAR last season.

Not only does the Cubs’ acquisition represent a significant shift in what has been a very strange and tense offseason, but it should open the door to numerous other free agent signings, as many clubs were waiting on Darvish (among others) to find a landing spot before making their moves this winter. Additional reports from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports indicate that the Twins, Dodgers and Brewers were in the mix for Darvish until the end and were thought to have five-year, $100+ million offers on the table. Now, it appears they could target the next-best free agent starter left on the market: right-hander Jake Arrieta.

Zack Wheeler has been injecting bone growth drug into stomach

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 11, 2018, 8:09 PM EST
Mets starter Zack Wheeler has been injecting a bone growth drug into his stomach daily for the last six months in an attempt to prevent injury, Kevin Kernan of the New York Post reports. The drug is called Forteo and helps to form new bone, increase bone mineral density, and increase bone strength.

Wheeler said, “You do a shot in your stomach every day for six months. It’s not fun, but you got to do it. They give it to people with brittle bones, osteoporosis. My arm feels great. I’ve been on the mound six times now so if this helps me get to 30 starts, I’m all for it.”

Wheeler, 27, missed the entire 2015 and ’16 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struggled over 17 starts last year before his season ended on July 22 due to a stress reaction in his right arm. Wheeler debuted in 2013 but has made only 66 starts in his major league career due to injury, so it’s understandable why he’s going to great lengths to try to stay healthy.

“I’m just kind of tired of getting labeled as unreliable, as ‘He’s always hurt.’ I missed two seasons but that was because of one injury. I can’t help that. I worked my butt off in rehab, was doing great and then this bone issue,” Wheeler said.