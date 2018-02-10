Report: Astros considering a trade for J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto may get his wish after all. According to Craig Mish of MLB Network Radio, the Astros have engaged in trade talks for the Marlins catcher and are currently weighing an offer that involves top prospect Kyle Tucker. Mish estimates a 50% probability that the deal is pushed through before Opening Day.
Realmuto reportedly asked for a trade back in December, when the Marlins were jettisoning franchise players like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna as part of a full-scale rebuild. There was no feasible way for the 26-year-old catcher to force his team’s hand, however, and he showed up to Marlins FanFest on Saturday “ready to play the season, whether it is in Miami or somewhere else.” No matter where he ends up in 2018, his future looks bright: he ranked fifth-best among all major league catchers on defense (per FanGraphs) and slashed .278/.332/.451 with 17 home runs and 5.2 fWAR in 579 PA for the Marlins.
If the trade goes through, the Marlins stand to receive the no. 17 overall prospect (and no. 5 outfield prospect) in the league. Outfielder Kyle Tucker, 21, has yet to make the jump to Triple-A, let alone the majors, but is considered a top talent with above-average speed and a decent arm for the outfield. He batted a respectable .265/.325/.512 with 16 home runs and eight stolen bases in 317 PA during his first run in Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Cubs have a six-year, $126 million contract in place with free agent right-hander Yu Darvish. The deal tops out at $150 million with incentives and is pending a physical. While the signing has yet to be confirmed by the team, it finally looks like the long months of speculation and rumors can be put to bed.
Darvish, 31, is set to join a rotation that already features several top-tier names, including Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Chatwood. The Cubs’ rotation ranked sixth among NL teams in 2017 with a combined 4.05 ERA and 11.8 fWAR and stands to benefit greatly from the addition of an ace pitcher who supported the Rangers and Dodgers with a cumulative 3.86 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 10.1 SO/9 and 3.5 fWAR last season.
Not only does the Cubs’ acquisition represent a significant shift in what has been a very strange and tense offseason, but it should open the door to numerous other free agent signings, as many clubs were waiting on Darvish (among others) to find a landing spot before making their moves this winter. Additional reports from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports indicate that the Twins, Dodgers and Brewers were in the mix for Darvish until the end and were thought to have five-year, $100+ million offers on the table. Now, it appears they could target the next-best free agent starter left on the market: right-hander Jake Arrieta.