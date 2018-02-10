Mike Foltynewicz loses arbitration hearing against Braves

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz lost his arbitration case against the Braves, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday. Foltynewicz filed at $2.3 million and was met with a counteroffer of $2.2 million from the team.

This was Foltynewicz’s first year of arbitration eligibility. He’ll remain under team control through 2020 before entering free agency in 2021. The 26-year-old righty is coming off of his fourth year with Atlanta; he went 10-13 in 28 starts with a 4.79 ERA, 3.4 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 through 154 innings in 2017.

The Braves have now settled with all six of their arbitration-eligible players for the 2018 season, including right-handers Arodys Vizcaino ($3.4 million), Chase Whitley ($800,000) and Daniel Winkler ($610,000) and left-handers Rex Brothers ($1.1 million) and Sam Freeman ($1.075 million).