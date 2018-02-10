Getty Images

Derek Dietrich will start in left for Marlins

By Ashley VarelaFeb 10, 2018, 1:39 PM EST
5 Comments

After dealing Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich this offseason, the Marlins’ outfield situation is up in the air as they gear up for the 2018 season. Club manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that veteran infielder/outfielder Derek Dietrich is “penciled in” as the starting left fielder, though no other decisions regarding the outfield appear to have been made yet.

Dietrich, 28, agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal to avoid arbitration with the Marlins last month. This will be his sixth consecutive season with the club, and just the second in which he’s expected to get the bulk of his starts in the outfield. He racked up a career-high 103 starts at third base in 2017 and slashed .249/.334/.424 with 13 home runs in 464 plate appearances.

While the rest of the outfield is “wide open,” per Mattingly’s comments, there are any number of rookie outfielders who will get the opportunity to make a favorable impression in camp. Center field prospect Lewis Brinson has just 16 major league games under his belt, but impressed in Triple-A Colorado Springs last year and has the versatility to play all three outfield positions. Magneuris Sierra and Braxton Lee could also fill in center and right field, respectively; Sierra has the proven speed and defensive chops needed for a full-time role in the outfield, while Lee showed promise after breakout performances in Double-A Montgomery and Jacksonville.

Athletics win arbitration case against Kendall Graveman

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaFeb 10, 2018, 7:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Kendall Graveman has lost his arbitration case against the Athletics. He’ll make $2.36 million in 2018 after filing for $2.6 million last month.

Graveman, 27, is approaching his fourth season with the A’s. He pitched to a 6-4 record in 19 starts with a career-worst 4.19 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 through 105 1/3 innings. Part of his decline may be attributed to a lingering right shoulder sprain, which kept him sidelined for nearly three months. This is his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Given the results of the hearings for Graveman and Foltynewicz this weekend, players have now won seven of 13 arbitration cases against their respective teams. Another 10 players still have yet to settle: Marcus Stroman, Avisail Garcia, Trevor Bauer, Jake Odorizzi, Kevin Gausman, Scooter Gennett, Colin McHugh, Kyle Gibson, Dan Straily and Brandon Maurer.