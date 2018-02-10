Athletics win arbitration case against Kendall Graveman

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Kendall Graveman has lost his arbitration case against the Athletics. He’ll make $2.36 million in 2018 after filing for $2.6 million last month.

Graveman, 27, is approaching his fourth season with the A’s. He pitched to a 6-4 record in 19 starts with a career-worst 4.19 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 through 105 1/3 innings. Part of his decline may be attributed to a lingering right shoulder sprain, which kept him sidelined for nearly three months. This is his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Given the results of the hearings for Graveman and Foltynewicz this weekend, players have now won seven of 13 arbitration cases against their respective teams. Another 10 players still have yet to settle: Marcus Stroman, Avisail Garcia, Trevor Bauer, Jake Odorizzi, Kevin Gausman, Scooter Gennett, Colin McHugh, Kyle Gibson, Dan Straily and Brandon Maurer.