Zack Wheeler wins arbitration case against Mets

By Bill BaerFeb 8, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that pitcher Zack Wheeler won his arbitration case against the Mets. Wheeler filed for $1.9 million and will earn that salary for the 2018 season. The Mets had countered at $1.5 million.

Wheeler, 27, was in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. He made 17 starts in 2017, posting a 5.21 ERA with an 81/40 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings. His season ended early, after his July 22 start against the Athletics, due to a stress reaction in his right arm.

Wheeler figures to open the season at the back of the starting rotation. Of course, he will have to prove that he can stay healthy and pitch effectively.

The players are now 7-4 against their respective teams in arbitration hearings this year. Wheeler joins Mookie Betts, Adeiny Hechavarria, Shelby Miller, Ken Giles, Justin Bour, and Yolmer Sanchez as players who have won. Eugenio Suarez, Roberto Osuna, J.T. Realmuto, and Justin Grimm (reported today by Bob Nightengale) have lost.

Report: Mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz kidnapped in Venezuela

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 8, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Multiple media reports out of Venezuela are saying that the mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz has been kidnapped.

There is a sad, recent history of baseball players and/or their families either being kidnapped or threatened with kidnapping in Venezuela in recent years. In 2009 the mother of pitcher Victor Zambrao was kidnapped. Catcher Wilson Ramos was kidnapped in 2011. Other Venezuelan players, such as Miguel Cabrera, have spoken out about threats their families have received and many have moved their families out of Venezuela altogether. Given the political, social and economic unrest which has rocked the country in recent years, the situation is clearly not getting any better.

Diaz himself is reportedly in the United States, preparing for Pirates spring training which begins for catcher like him next week. Obviously, however, his mind and heart are elsewhere at the moment.