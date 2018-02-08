Report: Mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz kidnapped in Venezuela

Last night we heard that the MLBPA is serious about going forward with a spring training camp for free agents. A few minutes ago Ken Rosenthal and Jerry Crasnick filled in some details about it:

Scott Boras has no plans to send his clients to a proposed free agent camp. "Boras Corp has two sport fitness institutes with diamonds, cages and weight facilities,'' he said. "We have resources and staffing to make sure our players are prepared when they reach agreements.'' — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) February 8, 2018

If Boras’ clients sit out, it’s not hard to imagine that other free agents of at least moderate profile will sit out too, choosing instead to work out on their own and leaving Camp Free Agent an affair for fringe players and backup types. Not training after MLB camps begin could present some risk, as teams may use the excuse that “so-and-so is behind the training curve this spring” and not extend an offer, but it’s not like it’s the 1930s and these guys aren’t working out on their own as it is. The teams know this as well.

There is also, of course, risk to going to this training camp and sustaining a major injury in game play or simulated game play mode while not under contract. I’m sure the guys who go to this camp will have some sort of insurance arrangement, either through the MLBPA or on their own, but it’s still as risk.

Rosenthal adds, however, that there will at least be some support offered to the guys who hit the MLBPA camp. Moral support:

Source: Signed players likely to appear at union-sponsored training camp for unsigned free agents as show of support. Appearances would occur before signed players report to their teams. Unsigned Scott Boras clients will not attend the camp, per @jcrasnick. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2018

Some high-fives and photo-ops won’t get those guys a job, but maybe it’ll make them feel less isolated.

UPDATE: More details:

According to E-mail sent to agents, training camp for unsigned free agents will be led by former #Astros manager Bo Porter. Players’ personal trainers will not be permitted. Travel and housing arranged by union. Players given daily per diem. General liability insurance provided. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2018

