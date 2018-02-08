Report: Blue Jays sign John Axford

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays have signed free agent reliever John Axford. Details of the contract are not yet known.

Axford, 34, pitched 21 unsuccessful innings for the Athletics last season before being released at the beginning of August. He posted a 6.43 ERA with a 21/17 K/BB ratio.

Axford had a solid 2016 campaign for the A’s, posting a 3.97 ERA over 65 2/3 innings, so he’s not far removed from being productive. At the very least, Axford will bring his cinema knowledge to the Jays.

Follow @Baer_Bill