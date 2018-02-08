Report: Blue Jays sign John Axford

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays have signed free agent reliever John Axford. Details of the contract are not yet known.
Axford, 34, pitched 21 unsuccessful innings for the Athletics last season before being released at the beginning of August. He posted a 6.43 ERA with a 21/17 K/BB ratio.
Axford had a solid 2016 campaign for the A’s, posting a 3.97 ERA over 65 2/3 innings, so he’s not far removed from being productive. At the very least, Axford will bring his cinema knowledge to the Jays.
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that pitcher Zack Wheeler won his arbitration case against the Mets. Wheeler filed for $1.9 million and will earn that salary for the 2018 season. The Mets had countered at $1.5 million.
Wheeler, 27, was in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. He made 17 starts in 2017, posting a 5.21 ERA with an 81/40 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings. His season ended early, after his July 22 start against the Athletics, due to a stress reaction in his right arm.
Wheeler figures to open the season at the back of the starting rotation. Of course, he will have to prove that he can stay healthy and pitch effectively.
The players are now 7-4 against their respective teams in arbitration hearings this year. Wheeler joins Mookie Betts, Adeiny Hechavarria, Shelby Miller, Ken Giles, Justin Bour, and Yolmer Sanchez as players who have won. Eugenio Suarez, Roberto Osuna, J.T. Realmuto, and Justin Grimm (reported today by Bob Nightengale) have lost.