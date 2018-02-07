White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez won his arbitration case today. He’ll receive a $2.35 million salary for the 2018 season. Chicago’s front office filed at $2.1 million, so they went to the mattresses, hiring attorneys and everything, over a couple hundred grand.
Whatever, it’s their money.
Sanchez, 25, hit .267/.319/.413 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases in 141 games last season. He’s a Super Two qualifier, which means that he gets four rounds of arbitration instead of the usual three, so he’ll either go through this process three more times, sign a long term deal to avoid the process or, at some point, get non-tendered by the Chisox and become a free agent. Guess it all depends on whether he maintains the strong step forward he took in 2017 or regresses to the meh numbers he showed in his first few seasons in the bigs.
Good luck in 2018, Yolmer.
Weird news today from the world of agents. The Wasserman Agency “cut ties” with client Yasiel Puig.
Players and agents part ways fairly often, but usually it’s the players firing the agents in search of different representation. The various reports coming out of Los Angeles, though, strongly suggest that The Wasserman Agency fired Puig. Why? Here’s one explanation:
Not necessarily shocking in Puig’s case as he has often found himself in trouble for his behavior. This is a bit different, though, in that it apparently is not anything the Dodgers are terribly concerned about:
One has to assume that it’s business related. Maybe Puig is running around, cutting deals behind his agents’ backs. Maybe he went into a meeting at Wasserman’s office and, I dunno, dropped trou in the conference room. THE NICE CONFERENCE ROOM. My god, do you know how much those tables cost? A LOT.
No matter what it was, it must’ve been fairly serious, as Puig makes decent coin — $7.55 million now, with an arbitration raise coming next winter and free agency at a young age the winter after that — and firing him will cost Wasserman a lot in commissions.
Really, though: those conference tables are really expensive.