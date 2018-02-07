Getty Images

Yasiel Puig’s agents fired him

By Craig Calcaterra Feb 7, 2018
Weird news today from the world of agents. The Wasserman Agency “cut ties” with client Yasiel Puig.

Players and agents part ways fairly often, but usually it’s the players firing the agents in search of different representation. The various reports coming out of Los Angeles, though, strongly suggest that The Wasserman Agency fired Puig. Why? Here’s one explanation:

Not necessarily shocking in Puig’s case as he has often found himself in trouble for his behavior. This is a bit different, though, in that it apparently is not anything the Dodgers are terribly concerned about:

One has to assume that it’s business related. Maybe Puig is running around, cutting deals behind his agents’ backs. Maybe he went into a meeting at Wasserman’s office and, I dunno, dropped trou in the conference room. THE NICE CONFERENCE ROOM. My god, do you know how much those tables cost? A LOT.

No matter what it was, it must’ve been fairly serious, as Puig makes decent coin — $7.55 million now, with an arbitration raise coming next winter and free agency at a young age the winter after that — and firing him will cost Wasserman a lot in commissions.

Really, though: those conference tables are really expensive.

Report: The union is going to conduct spring training camps for free agents

By Craig Calcaterra Feb 7, 2018
Pitchers and catchers report next week and, at present, there are close to 100 free agents with nowhere to train. The market is making it hard enough for the players to find work, but if they’re seen as falling behind, conditioning and training wise, it may be even harder for them to get signed once spring training begins.

To that end, Tim Brown of Yahoo reports that the MLB Players Association is going to hold training camps for free agents:

The baseball players’ union is scouting sites and making preliminary arrangements to conduct its own spring training for as many as 100 unsigned free agents, sources said Wednesday . . . The IMG baseball academy in Bradenton, Florida, was believed to be among at least three options. The union also is identifying coaches and other personnel to staff the facility.

The last time something like this happened was in 1995, during the last work stoppage, as unionized players trained in Homestead, Florida as owners began spring training with would-be strikebreakers before resolution of the work stoppage. This time the circumstances are certainly different, but the need for players to train to be ready for the season is the same.

Should be good and awkward.