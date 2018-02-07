Yankees trade for Seahawks’ Russell Wilson

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the New York Yankees have acquired Russell Wilson from the Texas Rangers for future considerations.

Yes, that Russell Wilson. He may be the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, but he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft and was later claimed by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft. Wilson played close to 100 games in Colorado’s minor league system in 2010-2011, but since then he has mostly just showed up to Rangers spring training for the yuks and the PR. Now he’ll show up to Yankees spring training in Tampa for the same reason.

Why pick him up? I dunno. Maybe so the Mets could no longer claim they had the best-quarterback-turned-pretend-baseball-player in New York? Maybe to — quite credibly — claim they have the best quarterback in New York, period?

Anyway, enjoy Tampa this spring, Russell.

Follow @craigcalcaterra