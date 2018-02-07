Tim Lincecum to hold a comeback showcase next week

Tim Lincecum will hold a showcase next Thursday, auditioning for Major League teams.
Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winner with the San Francisco Giants, has been working out with Driveline Baseball this offseason in an effort to make a comeback. As we noted in December, when photos of him at Driveline surfaced, Lincecum looks to be in pretty amazing physical shape. Still, it’s an open question whether or not he can pitch in the bigs again. He hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels.
At the same time, he’s only 33 and he’ll obviously be open to a minor league deal with eye toward making a team in spring training, so it’ll cost teams almost nothing to give him a chance. A lot of clubs will be taking in his workout next week, no question. If Lincecum is even close to what he was a few years back, someone will likely take a chance on him. Baseball is all about finding cheap talent these days.
Just after the World Series, the Houston Astros announced that, yes, they will visit the White House if invited to honor their World Series championship. As expected, however, at least one member of the club will not go: Carlos Beltran.
Beltran said that it was a matter of wanting to spend time with his family and wasn’t about President Trump or politics specifically, but folks can be forgiven if they don’t buy that entirely given that Beltran has been vocally critical of the administration’s hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Here was Beltran yesterday, talking about that disappointment:
“There’s no doubt that I’m disappointed. I’m not the only one. There’s a lot of people disappointed. We haven’t (gotten) some benefits. Being part of the United States, you expect to at least get the same benefits when tragedies like this happen. The fact that we haven’t (gotten) those, yeah, it’s a disappointment.”
Beltran may not be the only Astros player not to make the trip to the White House. Just after the World Series third baseman Alex Bregman said he’d follow whatever two of his teammates decide, saying “I’m going to do whatever Carlos Beltranand Carlos Correa do.” Correa is not yet on the record, but it would not be at all surprising if he, a Puerto Rican native like Beltran, did not follow Beltran’s lead for similar reasons. Bregman, for his part, has been sharply critical of Trump in the past on other matters.
Earlier this week, multiple members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, including Chris Long, Malcom Jenkins Torrey Smith said they’d skip their team’s White House visit as well. Long, along with two dozen other players, also skipped the visit last year when he was a member of the Patriots.