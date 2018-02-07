The Yankees trade for Russell Wilson for some reason

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the New York Yankees have acquired Russell Wilson from the Texas Rangers for future considerations.
Yes, that Russell Wilson. He may be the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, but he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft and was later claimed by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft. Wilson played close to 100 games in Colorado’s minor league system in 2010-2011, but since then he has mostly just showed up to Rangers spring training for the yuks and the PR. Now he’ll show up to Yankees spring training in Tampa for the same reason.
Why pick him up? I dunno. Maybe so the Mets could no longer claim they had the best-quarterback-turned-pretend-baseball-player in New York? Maybe to — quite credibly — claim they have the best quarterback in New York, period?
Anyway, enjoy Tampa this spring, Russell.
Mets first baseman Dominic Smith struggled last season, batting .198/.262/.395 in 183 plate appearances. The Mets also expressed concern about Smith’s conditioning late in the year. Then they went out and signed free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and suggested that Smith may start the season in Triple-A.
Smith can’t do anything about Adrian Gonzalez and he can’t make the Mets put him on the 25-man coming out of camp, but he can certainly address those conditioning concerns. Gentlemen, to the BSOHL-mobile!
“I feel more athletic than I’ve ever been,” Smith told [The New York Post] on Tuesday, a few hours after showing off his pop-up slide form. “In spring training, I’ve always looked the part, but as far as my mobility and loosening up some hips and being more flexible, more agile as an athlete, I feel like this is the most advanced I’ve been for sure in my career.”
It’s not just the flexibility. Ken Davidoff — well-aware that he’s writing a BSHOL story and astutely giving it the proper perspective — says that Smith has lost about 30 pounds and looks “far more compact and limber.” While sometimes these stories have a whiff of BS to them, this one is pretty legit. Smith seems to genuinely have committed himself this past offseason.
That’s good news. Smith is only 22. He has every chance to be the Mets’ first baseman of the future. It may take Adrian Gonzalez faltering in his twilight years to get a chance to prove it, but in the meantime he’s taking control of the parts of the equation he can control.