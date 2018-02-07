Nationals catcher Raudy Read suspended 80-games for PEDs

Major League Baseball announced that Washington Nationals catcher Raudy Read has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Oops.

Read hit 17 homers with a .767 OPS for Double-A Harrisburg in 2017 and received a September callup to the Nationals in which he notched three hits in 11 at bats. He was only marginally likely to impact the big league club in 2018 as it was, but now that’s out the window.

In a statement after his suspension was announced, Read said that he did not knowingly take the PEDs — he says he takes no supplements and only eats chicken, beef, rice and vegetables — but that since he had no way to explain how the substance got into his body he had no way to successfully appeal the suspension.

Them’s the breaks, kids. See you in a minor league park come June or July.

