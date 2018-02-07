Getty Images

Joe Girardi takes job with MLB Network

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
The only thing surprising about this is that it took until February to announce it. From MLB Network:

MLB Network today announced that former MLB player and manager and four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi has joined its lineup of on-air personalities as an analyst appearing across the network’s studio programming. Girardi will make his debut today on MLB Tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET alongside MLB Network analysts Mike Lowell and Bill Ripken, and host Greg Amsinger.

Girardi has done some work on FOX and has had various radio gigs in the past so he’s not a babe in the woods out there, but it’s hard to see this as anything approaching a permanent move to media. It’s a temp job, right?

That’s because Girardi is likely to be a top candidate for managerial jobs next offseason or, perhaps, even sooner. It’s not like the Yankees got rid of him because he can’t manage anymore. His track record is well-established and, just this past season, he took a team that was expected to be rebuilding to Game 7 of the ALCS. It was more of a “time for a change” kind of thing. Girardi remains one of the best skippers in the business.

In the meantime, expect a lot of “well, it’s not what you want,” responses when asked to break down bad player performances and stuff. Should be awesome.

Report: The union is going to conduct spring training camps for free agents

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
Pitchers and catchers report next week and, at present, there are close to 100 free agents with nowhere to train. The market is making it hard enough for the players to find work, but if they’re seen as falling behind, conditioning and training wise, it may be even harder for them to get signed once spring training begins.

To that end, Tim Brown of Yahoo reports that the MLB Players Association is going to hold training camps for free agents:

The baseball players’ union is scouting sites and making preliminary arrangements to conduct its own spring training for as many as 100 unsigned free agents, sources said Wednesday . . . The IMG baseball academy in Bradenton, Florida, was believed to be among at least three options. The union also is identifying coaches and other personnel to staff the facility.

The last time something like this happened was in 1995, during the last work stoppage, as unionized players trained in Homestead, Florida as owners began spring training with would-be strikebreakers before resolution of the work stoppage. This time the circumstances are certainly different, but the need for players to train to be ready for the season is the same.

Should be good and awkward.