Joe Girardi takes job with MLB Network

The only thing surprising about this is that it took until February to announce it. From MLB Network:

MLB Network today announced that former MLB player and manager and four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi has joined its lineup of on-air personalities as an analyst appearing across the network’s studio programming. Girardi will make his debut today on MLB Tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET alongside MLB Network analysts Mike Lowell and Bill Ripken, and host Greg Amsinger.

Girardi has done some work on FOX and has had various radio gigs in the past so he’s not a babe in the woods out there, but it’s hard to see this as anything approaching a permanent move to media. It’s a temp job, right?

That’s because Girardi is likely to be a top candidate for managerial jobs next offseason or, perhaps, even sooner. It’s not like the Yankees got rid of him because he can’t manage anymore. His track record is well-established and, just this past season, he took a team that was expected to be rebuilding to Game 7 of the ALCS. It was more of a “time for a change” kind of thing. Girardi remains one of the best skippers in the business.

In the meantime, expect a lot of “well, it’s not what you want,” responses when asked to break down bad player performances and stuff. Should be awesome.

