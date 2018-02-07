Getty Images

J.D. Martinez is “fed up” with the Red Sox, could sit out the beginning of the season

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Baseball wise, J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox are a perfect match. The Sox could use some DH power and Martinez would likely rake in Fenway Park. Business-wise, though, the Sox and Martinez have not been able to match up.

The Red Sox reportedly offered Martinez $100 million over five years, but no one has confirmed that. Obviously, however, they have not offered enough to inspire Martinez to sign. In the meantime, GM Dave Dombrowski has made statements about how little the Red Sox need Martinez while Martinez has seethed. Last month his agent, Scott Boras, suggested that Martinez may even sit out the beginning of the season. He’s still considering it.

Last night Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston spoke to agent Boras and Boras repeated that his client is willing to wait until after the start of Spring Training to sign a contract. At the same time Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Martinez has become “fed up” with the lack of flexibility on Boston’s part and may prefer playing elsewhere.

The posturing is not shocking — the Red Sox and Martinez should each try to get the best deal they can and playing coy or angry or what have you is often the best way to do that. Given all that has happened — or hasn’t happened — this offseason, of course, it’s hard not to read more than posturing into all of this.

All of this seems like a mess right now. Once the season starts, however, I can’t help but think that a lot of teams are going to have a lot of unfilled needs and a lot of fans are going to wonder why they didn’t address them in the offseason.

Tim Lincecum to hold a comeback showcase next week

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Tim Lincecum will hold a showcase next Thursday, auditioning for Major League teams.

Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winner with the San Francisco Giants, has been working out with Driveline Baseball this offseason in an effort to make a comeback. As we noted in December, when photos of him at Driveline surfaced, Lincecum looks to be in pretty amazing physical shape. Still, it’s an open question whether or not he can pitch in the bigs again. He hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels.

At the same time, he’s only 33 and he’ll obviously be open to a minor league deal with eye toward making a team in spring training, so it’ll cost teams almost nothing to give him a chance. A lot of clubs will be taking in his workout next week, no question. If Lincecum is even close to what he was a few years back, someone will likely take a chance on him. Baseball is all about finding cheap talent these days.