Rangers sign former Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent reliever Seung-hwan Oh, late of the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical and terms are not yet known.
Oh, 35, has pitched two seasons in the United States, both with the Cardinals. He went in and out of the Cardinals’ closer’s job in each of the past two years, saving 39 games. There was a marked decline in his performance between 2016 and 2017, though, as he posted a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearance while giving up 10 homers in 59.1 innings. He allowed only five dingers in 79.2 innings the season before while putting up a 1.92 ERA.
Was 2016 a fluke, or will the Rangers be getting a good reliever, likely on the cheap? We’ll find out in 2018.
Big news day for former Mariners closers who saved, like, 65-70 games for Seattle back in the day. First David Aardsma retires, and now Tom Wilhelmsen gets signed by the Padres to a minor league deal.
Wilhelmsen was once pretty effective in Seattle, but he put up a mediocre 4.44 ERA with a 17/12 K/BB ratio in 26.1 innings of work in Arizona last year. They designated him for assignment and then the Brewers picked him up, but he never made an appearance for Milwaukee. His issue: a plummeting strikeout rate in recent seasons after averaging nearly a strikeout per inning several seasons ago with the Mariners.
Still, in an age when it seems like the only players who get signed are relievers, it’s not shocking that someone took a chance on Wilhelmsen.