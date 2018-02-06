Rangers sign former Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent reliever Seung-hwan Oh, late of the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical and terms are not yet known.

Oh, 35, has pitched two seasons in the United States, both with the Cardinals. He went in and out of the Cardinals’ closer’s job in each of the past two years, saving 39 games. There was a marked decline in his performance between 2016 and 2017, though, as he posted a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearance while giving up 10 homers in 59.1 innings. He allowed only five dingers in 79.2 innings the season before while putting up a 1.92 ERA.

Was 2016 a fluke, or will the Rangers be getting a good reliever, likely on the cheap? We’ll find out in 2018.

Follow @craigcalcaterra