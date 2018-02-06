Eugenio Suarez loses arbitration hearing against Reds

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez lost his arbitration hearing against his team, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Suarez had filed for a salary of $4.2 million for the 2018 season while the Reds countered at $3.75 million. As a result of the panel’s decision, Suarez will earn $3.75 million for the upcoming season.

Suarez, 26, was eligible for arbitration for the first of three years. He had a productive 2017 campaign for the Reds, batting .260/.367/.461 with 26 home runs, 82 RBI, and 87 runs scored in 632 plate appearances.

Suarez will reprise his role at third base, but he has a new partner on the left side with Zack Cozart having left in free agency. Jose Peraza will handle shortstop.

The players are 5-3 thus far against their teams in arbitration hearings this offseason. Historically, teams have tended to emerge victorious, so a 62.5 percent success rate for the players isn’t too shabby. Suarez, Roberto Osuna, and J.T. Realmuto have lost their cases. Mookie Betts, Adeiny Hechavarria, Shelby Miller, Ken Giles, and Justin Bour have won.

Follow @Baer_Bill