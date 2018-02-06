Ervin Santana to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing finger surgery

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that Twins starter Ervin Santana will be out 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Twins said Santana experienced discomfort in his right middle finger after ramping up his bullpens in preparation for spring training. The injury is believed to be ” a result of repeated cumulative stress from pitching, not one acute event, and did not present again until this past week.”

Santana, 35, was among the American League’s best pitchers last year, finishing 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA and a 167/61 K/BB ratio across 211 1/3 innings. He finished seventh in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

If his recovery and rehab go as expected, Santana will make his season debut in mid-April. The right-hander is under contract for the 2018 season, earning $13.5 million. The Twins have a $14 million club option for next season.

Follow @Baer_Bill