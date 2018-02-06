Ervin Santana to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing finger surgery

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that Twins starter Ervin Santana will be out 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Twins said Santana experienced discomfort in his right middle finger after ramping up his bullpens in preparation for spring training. The injury is believed to be ” a result of repeated cumulative stress from pitching, not one acute event, and did not present again until this past week.”
Santana, 35, was among the American League’s best pitchers last year, finishing 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA and a 167/61 K/BB ratio across 211 1/3 innings. He finished seventh in AL Cy Young Award balloting.
If his recovery and rehab go as expected, Santana will make his season debut in mid-April. The right-hander is under contract for the 2018 season, earning $13.5 million. The Twins have a $14 million club option for next season.
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez lost his arbitration hearing against his team, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Suarez had filed for a salary of $4.2 million for the 2018 season while the Reds countered at $3.75 million. As a result of the panel’s decision, Suarez will earn $3.75 million for the upcoming season.
Suarez, 26, was eligible for arbitration for the first of three years. He had a productive 2017 campaign for the Reds, batting .260/.367/.461 with 26 home runs, 82 RBI, and 87 runs scored in 632 plate appearances.
Suarez will reprise his role at third base, but he has a new partner on the left side with Zack Cozart having left in free agency. Jose Peraza will handle shortstop.
The players are 5-3 thus far against their teams in arbitration hearings this offseason. Historically, teams have tended to emerge victorious, so a 62.5 percent success rate for the players isn’t too shabby. Suarez, Roberto Osuna, and J.T. Realmuto have lost their cases. Mookie Betts, Adeiny Hechavarria, Shelby Miller, Ken Giles, and Justin Bour have won.