David Aardsma retires, joins Blue Jays front office

David Aardsma announced that he’s retiring from baseball and joining the Blue Jays as coordinator of player development.

A formality, of course, given that Aardsma has not pitched in the majors since his 2015 stint with Atlanta. He’s somehow still only 36 year-old, though.

At one time he was pretty good. He had a nice stint as the Mariners’ closer in which he saved 69 games from 2009-2010. Beyond that he served in middle relief roles for the Giants, Cubs, White Sox, Red Sox, Yankees, Mets and Braves. He finishes his career with a record of 16-18 with 4.27 ERA and 340/183 K/BB ratio over 337 innings in 331 games.

