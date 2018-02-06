David Aardsma retires, joins Blue Jays front office

David Aardsma announced that he’s retiring from baseball and joining the Blue Jays as coordinator of player development.
A formality, of course, given that Aardsma has not pitched in the majors since his 2015 stint with Atlanta. He’s somehow still only 36 year-old, though.
At one time he was pretty good. He had a nice stint as the Mariners’ closer in which he saved 69 games from 2009-2010. Beyond that he served in middle relief roles for the Giants, Cubs, White Sox, Red Sox, Yankees, Mets and Braves. He finishes his career with a record of 16-18 with 4.27 ERA and 340/183 K/BB ratio over 337 innings in 331 games.
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent reliever Seung-hwan Oh, late of the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical and terms are not yet known.
Oh, 35, has pitched two seasons in the United States, both with the Cardinals. He went in and out of the Cardinals’ closer’s job in each of the past two years, saving 39 games. There was a marked decline in his performance between 2016 and 2017, though, as he posted a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearance while giving up 10 homers in 59.1 innings. He allowed only five dingers in 79.2 innings the season before while putting up a 1.92 ERA.
Was 2016 a fluke, or will the Rangers be getting a good reliever, likely on the cheap? We’ll find out in 2018.