Report: Mets sign Todd Frazier to two-year deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mets have signed third baseman Todd Frazier to a two-year, $17 million deal, pending a physical.

Frazier, who turns 32 years old in a week, spent last season with the White Sox and Yankees. He hit a combined .213/.344/.428 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI in 576 plate appearances.

An average annual value of $8.5 million and only two years seems light for a player of Frazier’s caliber. However, given his age and slowly declining production as well as the glacial pace of the free agent market, it’s not surprising.

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, Frazier will slot in as the club’s full-time third baseman. Amed Rosario will handle shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera will play second base, and Adrian Gonzalez first base. Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes will be the backups.

