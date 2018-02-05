Elsa/Getty Images

Report: Mets sign Todd Frazier to two-year deal

By Bill BaerFeb 5, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mets have signed third baseman Todd Frazier to a two-year, $17 million deal, pending a physical.

Frazier, who turns 32 years old in a week, spent last season with the White Sox and Yankees. He hit a combined .213/.344/.428 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI in 576 plate appearances.

An average annual value of $8.5 million and only two years seems light for a player of Frazier’s caliber. However, given his age and slowly declining production as well as the glacial pace of the free agent market, it’s not surprising.

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, Frazier will slot in as the club’s full-time third baseman. Amed Rosario will handle shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera will play second base, and Adrian Gonzalez first base. Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes will be the backups.

Rangers sign former Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 6, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent reliever Seung-hwan Oh, late of the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical and terms are not yet known.

Oh, 35, has pitched two seasons in the United States, both with the Cardinals. He went in and out of the Cardinals’ closer’s job in each of the past two years, saving 39 games. There was a marked decline in his performance between 2016 and 2017, though, as he posted a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearance while giving up 10 homers in 59.1 innings. He allowed only five dingers in 79.2 innings the season before while putting up a 1.92 ERA.

Was 2016 a fluke, or will the Rangers be getting a good reliever, likely on the cheap? We’ll find out in 2018.