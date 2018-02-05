Phil Coke is attempting a comeback as a knuckleballer

SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that lefty Phil Coke is attempting to make it back to the major leagues as a knuckleballer.

Coke, 35, spent last season with the Orix Buffaloes in the Japan Pacific League. In 23 2/3 innings, he yielded 13 runs on 30 hits and 10 walks with 16 strikeouts. In his last stint in the majors, in 2016, he pitched six innings for the Yankees and four for the Pirates.

Needless to say, the odds of Coke making it back to the majors are pretty slim, but it’s an interesting story. And you never know what could happen — one could strike lightning in a bottle.

