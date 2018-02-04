Report: Orioles interested in Drew Hutchison

Ross Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that the Orioles are still looking to round out their rotation with another three starters before spring training kicks off next week. The latest name to pop up on their radar? Free agent right-hander Drew Hutchison, who elected free agency from the Pirates last October.

Hutchison, 27, spent the entire 2017 season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he split a 9-9 record in 26 starts and earned a respectable 3.90 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.0 SO/9 in 159 1/3 innings. His track record in the majors has been less impressive, however, and he hasn’t set foot on a major league mound since 2016. He was last seen as a full-time starter for the Blue Jays in 2014-15 and amassed a perplexing 24-18 record, 4.97 ERA and 3.7 fWAR over the two seasons.

The Orioles don’t appear to have engaged Hutchison in any serious discussions yet, though Kubatko notes that the team has a tentative deadline of March 1 as GM Dan Duquette would like to see starters arrive to camp as soon as possible. They’re also rumored to have their eye on free agent right-hander Chris Tillman this winter. Tillman, 29, has received interest from the Twins, Tigers and Blue Jays as well, despite coming off of a career-worst season in Baltimore.