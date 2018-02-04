AP Photo/Richard Drew

MLBPA releases statement denying threat of a spring training boycott

By Bill BaerFeb 4, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
In a column for The Athletic published on Friday, Ken Rosenthal reported that players asked union officials in a conference call about collectively refusing to report to spring training until February 24, the mandatory reporting date. Union officials said that would constitute an unlawful strike in violation of the CBA, so the players put the kibosh on the idea.

Just to make things clear, the MLBPA released a statement on Sunday clarifying that the union isn’t threatening or recommending any such boycott.

In the past week or so, we’ve seen some agents (Brodie Van Wagenen and Josh Kusnick) and some players (Kenley Jansen) make some public comments regarding the current situation that finds many free agents teamless with spring training on the horizon. It was Van Wagenen in particular who threw out the idea of a spring training boycott, writing, “There is a rising tide among players for radical change. A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two, and perhaps 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of Spring Training may be a starting point, if behavior doesn’t change.”

Players and agents can go rogue all they want, but as a cohesive group, the union wants to make sure all the i’s are dotted and all the t’s are crossed, so to speak, when it’s going up against ownership. As Craig pointed out on Twitter, players and agents are only “going rogue” because they feel like their voices are not currently being adequately represented by the union. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that one player wanted to make a mockery of the arbitration process by filing for a salary figure ending in 420,069. The player ultimately decided against doing that. Other players have suggested starting their own free agent spring training camp.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2021. That’s a long time from now. The owners and the players are going to eventually have to work together to bring balance back to the marketplace. Passan quotes an unnamed longtime agent saying, “The war drums today are louder than they were in 1993. There is anger. Real anger.”

Today in baseball history: Baseball on ice

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaFeb 4, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
On February 4, 1861, 20 members of the Charter Oak and Atlantic Baseball Clubs organized a baseball game on a frozen pond in Brooklyn. According to both the New York Times and the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the match was incredibly popular. Anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 spectators stopped by to watch the game unfold, crowding along the boundaries of the makeshift baseball field and the high banks surrounding it.

The players were surprisingly proficient in skating, and the Eagle notes that only one or two tripped on the ice after failing to stop at a base or calculate where the silver ball was about to land. In lieu of physical bases, the ice was marked with a “reddish coloring” where players were expected to stop, though the official rules eventually mandated that players skate past the marks in order to avoid injury.

After nine full innings, the game ended 36-27 in favor of the Atlantics. Whether they had more talented baseball players or just better skaters (or both) is difficult to say. They opened the game with an eight-run spread in the first inning and had worked up to an 18-2 lead by the third, while the Charter Oak club didn’t hit its stride until it broke out with seven runs in the fourth inning. The most productive player by far was Atlantic second baseman C. Smith, who singlehandedly contributed six runs for his team — though if any home runs were incorporated into the game, the Eagle doesn’t say how the players managed to avoid hitting the skaters and spectators who surrounded them.

“Baseball on ice” didn’t survive the end of the 19th century in the United States, but it provided some much-needed entertainment during the sport’s long winter hiatus and inspired other countries to take up the gimmick. Here’s some fun footage from a women’s baseball game in Toronto during the winter of 1924:

If there’s any remedy for a tedious offseason, it’s this.