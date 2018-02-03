Report: Rangers nearing minor league deal with Bartolo Colon

The Rangers are working on a minor league deal with free agent right-hander Bartolo Colon, per a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. There’s “momentum” on the deal, according to Sanchez, though nothing appears to be finalized just yet.
Colon is approaching his age-45 season in 2018. The veteran righty split his 2017 campaign between the Braves and Twins, finishing the year with a combined 7-14 record in 28 starts and a 6.48 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 through 143 innings. He’s reportedly seeking the opportunity to finish his career in 2018 with another six wins, which would give him the all-time record in pitcher wins for a Latin-American born player, though his chances of doing so with the Rangers this year appear slim at best.
While it’s doubtful that Colon will return to the sub-4.00 ERA and 2.0+ fWAR of seasons past, he could be the kind of (relatively) stable veteran presence the Rangers have been seeking for their rotation. Or, he could linger in the minors for the better part of the season until the team gives him a final encore in September. In either scenario, it’s possible that we’re looking at Colon’s last hurrah in the majors.
Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus told Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he doesn’t intend to approach 2018 as a free agent year. The 29-year-old has an opt-out clause lurking at the end of the 2018 season, one that would allow him to walk away from a guaranteed $58 million over the next four years in order to seek a more lucrative contract elsewhere.
That certainly could be an enticing possibility, especially if Andrus continues to build on the career-best numbers he produced in 2017. He slashed .297/.337/.471 with 25 stolen bases in 689 plate appearances and set new personal records with 20 home runs and 4.1 fWAR. Per FanGraphs, his breakout performance made him the fifth-most valuable shortstop in the league. Even considering next season’s stacked class of free agents, it’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t be able to find a taker.
Still, Andrus said Friday, he’d prefer to play out the rest of his career in Arlington than seek another deal through free agency. “This is a year that I”m going to try to be better than last year. That’s my mentality,” he told Wilson. “I want to be here. I want to retire here. Everyone knows that.” For what it’s worth, neither the Rangers nor Andrus’ agent Scott Boras appear to have initiated a serious discussion about a new deal for the veteran infielder, though there’s expected to be interest on both sides.