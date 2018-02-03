Report: Rangers nearing minor league deal with Bartolo Colon

The Rangers are working on a minor league deal with free agent right-hander Bartolo Colon, per a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. There’s “momentum” on the deal, according to Sanchez, though nothing appears to be finalized just yet.

Colon is approaching his age-45 season in 2018. The veteran righty split his 2017 campaign between the Braves and Twins, finishing the year with a combined 7-14 record in 28 starts and a 6.48 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 through 143 innings. He’s reportedly seeking the opportunity to finish his career in 2018 with another six wins, which would give him the all-time record in pitcher wins for a Latin-American born player, though his chances of doing so with the Rangers this year appear slim at best.

While it’s doubtful that Colon will return to the sub-4.00 ERA and 2.0+ fWAR of seasons past, he could be the kind of (relatively) stable veteran presence the Rangers have been seeking for their rotation. Or, he could linger in the minors for the better part of the season until the team gives him a final encore in September. In either scenario, it’s possible that we’re looking at Colon’s last hurrah in the majors.