Report: Andy Van Hekken wants another shot at the majors

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press has an interesting story about former major leaguer Andy Van Hekken, who is reportedly looking to resurrect his MLB career this offseason. “I’ve been thinking about it over the last few years,” Van Hekken told Fenech. “I always wanted to come back and give it another try to get back to the big leagues and see if I could do it.”
The 38-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched in a big league game since 2002 — his first and only foray into the majors — but he hasn’t been sitting idly by for the last 16 years, either. He pitched for the Tigers, Braves, Reds, Royals and Astros’ minor-league affiliates until 2012, when he signed on with the Nexen Heroes of KBO. Over the last six seasons in Korea, the veteran lefty held a 73-42 record in 156 starts and used a potent fastball/forkball combo to produce a cumulative 3.56 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 through 925 2/3 innings.
Were this any other offseason, it might not be impossible for Van Hekken to find a major league suitor or two. He’s healthy and shown himself to be remarkably productive given his age and lack of major league experience. Even so, Fenech adds, teams are bound to be more interested in signing one of the 120+ free agents currently available, rather than taking a flyer on a former prospect who impressed in his major league debut nearly two decades ago.
Astros right-hander Ken Giles won his arbitration case against the club, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday. Giles initially filed at $4.6 million, which was countered by a $4.2 million offer from the team.
Giles, 27, dazzled in his second season with the Astros. He racked up 34 saves, good for fifth-most in the league, and sported a 2.30 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 through 62 2/3 innings in the regular season. The postseason was a different story altogether. The right-hander imploded in three of seven playoff appearances and lost his status as the team’s closer halfway through the World Series with a brutal Game 4 loss and an unsightly 11.74 ERA. That said, Giles’ postseason snafu isn’t expected to have much bearing on his future with the team in 2018, according to comments made by manager AJ Hinch earlier this winter.
The Astros have two more arbitration hearings to resolve before Opening Day. Outfielder George Springer filed at $10.5 million, countered by $8.5 million from the team, while right-hander Collin McHugh seeks $5 million against the $4.55 million the Astros are willing to pony up. So far this winter, five players have won arbitration cases against their respective teams, including Giles, Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria ($5.9 million), Marlins first baseman Justin Bour ($3.4 million), Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts ($10.5 million), and Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller ($4.9 million). Two have lost: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna ($5.3 million) and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto ($2.9 million).