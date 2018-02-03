Report: Andy Van Hekken wants another shot at the majors

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press has an interesting story about former major leaguer Andy Van Hekken, who is reportedly looking to resurrect his MLB career this offseason. “I’ve been thinking about it over the last few years,” Van Hekken told Fenech. “I always wanted to come back and give it another try to get back to the big leagues and see if I could do it.”

The 38-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched in a big league game since 2002 — his first and only foray into the majors — but he hasn’t been sitting idly by for the last 16 years, either. He pitched for the Tigers, Braves, Reds, Royals and Astros’ minor-league affiliates until 2012, when he signed on with the Nexen Heroes of KBO. Over the last six seasons in Korea, the veteran lefty held a 73-42 record in 156 starts and used a potent fastball/forkball combo to produce a cumulative 3.56 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 through 925 2/3 innings.

Were this any other offseason, it might not be impossible for Van Hekken to find a major league suitor or two. He’s healthy and shown himself to be remarkably productive given his age and lack of major league experience. Even so, Fenech adds, teams are bound to be more interested in signing one of the 120+ free agents currently available, rather than taking a flyer on a former prospect who impressed in his major league debut nearly two decades ago.