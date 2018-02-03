Rays sign Adam Moore to minor-league deal

Free agent catcher Adam Moore has signed a minor-league contract with the Rays, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where Moore will presumably be in the mix for a backup role behind Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre. The club has yet to confirm the deal.
Moore, 33, has not appeared in a major league role since 2016. He played a full season for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate in 2017, batting a limp .238/.313/.369 with eight home runs and a .682 OPS in 276 plate appearances. There’s nothing to suggest that he’ll luck into a full-time gig with the Rays in 2018, as he hasn’t seen more than 30 games at the big league level since his 60-game stint with the 2010 Mariners.
The Rays are expected to push forward with a Ramos/Sucre platoon this season, but could get some value out of Moore as an emergency backup option. They also have less polished options in 22-year-old backstop Nick Ciuffo, who ranked no. 27 among the club’s top prospects in 2017, and 23-year-old Brett Sullivan, who transitioned to a role behind the plate in 2016 and is still waiting for his defense to catch up to the .294 average he debuted in the minors last year.
Astros right-hander Ken Giles won his arbitration case against the club, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday. Giles initially filed at $4.6 million, which was countered by a $4.2 million offer from the team.
Giles, 27, dazzled in his second season with the Astros. He racked up 34 saves, good for fifth-most in the league, and sported a 2.30 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 through 62 2/3 innings in the regular season. The postseason was a different story altogether. The right-hander imploded in three of seven playoff appearances and lost his status as the team’s closer halfway through the World Series with a brutal Game 4 loss and an unsightly 11.74 ERA. That said, Giles’ postseason snafu isn’t expected to have much bearing on his future with the team in 2018, according to comments made by manager AJ Hinch earlier this winter.
The Astros have two more arbitration hearings to resolve before Opening Day. Outfielder George Springer filed at $10.5 million, countered by $8.5 million from the team, while right-hander Collin McHugh seeks $5 million against the $4.55 million the Astros are willing to pony up. So far this winter, five players have won arbitration cases against their respective teams, including Giles, Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria ($5.9 million), Marlins first baseman Justin Bour ($3.4 million), Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts ($10.5 million), and Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller ($4.9 million). Two have lost: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna ($5.3 million) and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto ($2.9 million).