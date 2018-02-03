Rays sign Adam Moore to minor-league deal

Free agent catcher Adam Moore has signed a minor-league contract with the Rays, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where Moore will presumably be in the mix for a backup role behind Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre. The club has yet to confirm the deal.

Moore, 33, has not appeared in a major league role since 2016. He played a full season for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate in 2017, batting a limp .238/.313/.369 with eight home runs and a .682 OPS in 276 plate appearances. There’s nothing to suggest that he’ll luck into a full-time gig with the Rays in 2018, as he hasn’t seen more than 30 games at the big league level since his 60-game stint with the 2010 Mariners.

The Rays are expected to push forward with a Ramos/Sucre platoon this season, but could get some value out of Moore as an emergency backup option. They also have less polished options in 22-year-old backstop Nick Ciuffo, who ranked no. 27 among the club’s top prospects in 2017, and 23-year-old Brett Sullivan, who transitioned to a role behind the plate in 2016 and is still waiting for his defense to catch up to the .294 average he debuted in the minors last year.