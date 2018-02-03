Getty Images

Rays sign Adam Moore to a minor-league deal

By Ashley VarelaFeb 3, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Free agent catcher Adam Moore has signed a minor-league contract with the Rays, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where Moore will presumably be in the mix for a backup role behind Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre. The club has yet to confirm the deal.

Moore, 33, has not appeared in a major league role since 2016. He played a full season for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate in 2017, batting a limp .238/.313/.369 with eight home runs and a .682 OPS in 276 plate appearances. There’s nothing to suggest that he’ll luck into a full-time gig with the Rays in 2018, as he hasn’t seen more than 30 games at the big league level since his 60-game stint with the 2010 Mariners.

The Rays are expected to push forward with a Ramos/Sucre platoon this season, but could get some value out of Moore as an emergency backup option. They also have less polished options in 22-year-old backstop Nick Ciuffo, who ranked no. 27 among the club’s top prospects in 2017, and 23-year-old Brett Sullivan, who transitioned to a role behind the plate in 2016 and is still waiting for his defense to catch up to the .294 average he debuted in the minors last year.

Report: Rangers nearing minor league deal with Bartolo Colon

By Ashley VarelaFeb 3, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
The Rangers are working on a minor league deal with free agent right-hander Bartolo Colon, per a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. There’s “momentum” on the deal, according to Sanchez, though nothing appears to be finalized just yet.

Colon is approaching his age-45 season in 2018. The veteran righty split his 2017 campaign between the Braves and Twins, finishing the year with a combined 7-14 record in 28 starts and a 6.48 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 through 143 innings. He’s reportedly seeking the opportunity to finish his career in 2018 with another six wins, which would give him the all-time record in pitcher wins for a Latin-American born player, though his chances of doing so with the Rangers this year appear slim at best.

While it’s doubtful that Colon will return to the sub-4.00 ERA and 2.0+ fWAR of seasons past, he could be the kind of (relatively) stable veteran presence the Rangers have been seeking for their rotation. Or, he could linger in the minors for the better part of the season until the team gives him a final encore in September. In either scenario, it’s possible that we’re looking at Colon’s last hurrah in the majors.