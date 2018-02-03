Elvis Andrus doesn’t want to opt out of contract in 2019

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus told Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he doesn’t intend to approach 2018 as a free agent year. The 29-year-old has an opt-out clause lurking at the end of the 2018 season, one that would allow him to walk away from a guaranteed $58 million over the next four years in order to seek a more lucrative contract elsewhere.
That certainly could be an enticing possibility, especially if Andrus continues to build on the career-best numbers he produced in 2017. He slashed .297/.337/.471 with 25 stolen bases in 689 plate appearances and set new personal records with 20 home runs and 4.1 fWAR. Per FanGraphs, his breakout performance made him the fifth-most valuable shortstop in the league. Even considering next season’s stacked class of free agents, it’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t be able to find a taker.
Still, Andrus said Friday, he’d prefer to play out the rest of his career in Arlington than seek another deal through free agency. “This is a year that I”m going to try to be better than last year. That’s my mentality,” he told Wilson. “I want to be here. I want to retire here. Everyone knows that.” For what it’s worth, neither the Rangers nor Andrus’ agent Scott Boras appear to have initiated a serious discussion about a new deal for the veteran infielder, though there’s expected to be interest on both sides.
Astros right-hander Ken Giles won his arbitration case against the club, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday. Giles initially filed at $4.6 million, which was countered by a $4.2 million offer from the team.
Giles, 27, dazzled in his second season with the Astros. He racked up 34 saves, good for fifth-most in the league, and sported a 2.30 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 through 62 2/3 innings in the regular season. The postseason was a different story altogether. The right-hander imploded in three of seven playoff appearances and lost his status as the team’s closer halfway through the World Series with a brutal Game 4 loss and an unsightly 11.74 ERA. That said, Giles’ postseason snafu isn’t expected to have much bearing on his future with the team in 2018, according to comments made by manager AJ Hinch earlier this winter.
The Astros have two more arbitration hearings to resolve before Opening Day. Outfielder George Springer filed at $10.5 million, countered by $8.5 million from the team, while right-hander Collin McHugh seeks $5 million against the $4.55 million the Astros are willing to pony up. So far this winter, five players have won arbitration cases against their respective teams, including Giles, Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria ($5.9 million), Marlins first baseman Justin Bour ($3.4 million), Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts ($10.5 million), and Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller ($4.9 million). Two have lost: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna ($5.3 million) and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto ($2.9 million).