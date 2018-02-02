White Sox sign Bruce Rondon

The White Sox have signed reliever Bruce Rondon to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Rondon, who at one point flashed triple-digit heat and was slated to be the Detroit Tigers closer of the future, was non-tendered on Dec. 1. The guy is evidence that great gas is not enough, as he could never figure out how to put it all together on a consistent basis despite multiple opportunities to do so at the big league level. While he took a big step forward in 2016 with a fine 2.97 ERA in 37 games, that he was not tendered a contract by the Tigers after last season is not a shocker given that he had a 10.91 ERA in 15.2 innings in 2018 and then spent the final two months of the year in the minors.
Now he’ll take his talents to Glendale, Arizona this spring in an effort to make the White Sox roster. If he does, he’ll join Carlos Rodon. Sadly, however, Hector Rondon left the Cubs as a free agent, depriving us of the Rondon/Rodon singularity in Chicago.
Y’all wonder why all the posts around here lately are about labor unrest and pace of play. Well, it’s because this is the sort of thing that passes for baseball news these days: the Orioles just announced that they have acquired C Andrew Susac from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Don’t burn yourself on that hot stove.
Susac was a top-100 prospect in the Giants system a long, long time ago and got traded to the Brewers in 2016. He never really found a home there despite the idea that he could, quite possibly, be the long-term solution for the Brewers behind the plate in the post-Jonathan Lucroy world. He was called up briefly in late 2016 and then hit spring training last year fighting for the starting gig. He didn’t win, then he got injured, then he spent most of the year, when healthy, at Triple-A, where he didn’t hit even in high-altitude Colorado Springs. He was designated for assignment the other day to make room for Matt Albers on the 4o-man roster.
Maybe a change of scenery will do him good.