Prominent agent suggests players could boycott spring training in “a rising tide”

Building on the stuff from the last post about player dissatisfaction regarding the current free agent market, a prominent player agent — Brodie Van Wagenen of CAA, who represents Buster Posey, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes and a host of other big name stars — made a lengthy post on Twitter suggesting that players could boycott spring training:

“There is a rising tide among players for radical change. A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two and, perhaps, 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of Spring Training may be a starting point if behavior doesn’t change.”

The entire post is reproduced below.

I won’t rehash the stuff I wrote a couple of hours ago about this all being a function of a bad couple of Collective Bargaining Agreements, but that’s certainly the genesis of the problem. What is done with the player dissatisfaction is another thing altogether. What Van Wagenen is talking about here may well be evidence of player solidarity in search of a place to express itself. Until more players get on the record about all of this — or until the union, credibly speaking for the consensus of players talks about — we can’t be sure what will come next.

Follow @craigcalcaterra