Prominent agent suggests players could boycott spring training in “a rising tide”

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
Building on the stuff from the last post about player dissatisfaction regarding the current free agent market, a prominent player agent — Brodie Van Wagenen of CAA, who represents Buster Posey, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes and a host of other big name stars — made a lengthy post on Twitter suggesting that players could boycott spring training:

“There is a rising tide among players for radical change. A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two and, perhaps, 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of Spring Training may be a starting point if behavior doesn’t change.”

The entire post is reproduced below.

I won’t rehash the stuff I wrote a couple of hours ago about this all being a function of a bad couple of Collective Bargaining Agreements, but that’s certainly the genesis of the problem. What is done with the player dissatisfaction is another thing altogether. What Van Wagenen is talking about here may well be evidence of player solidarity in search of a place to express itself. Until more players get on the record about all of this — or until the union, credibly speaking for the consensus of players talks about — we can’t be sure what will come next.

Brewers trade catcher Andrew Susac to the Orioles

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 2, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
Y’all wonder why all the posts around here lately are about labor unrest and pace of play. Well, it’s because this is the sort of thing that passes for baseball news these days: the Orioles just announced that they have acquired C Andrew Susac from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Don’t burn yourself on that hot stove.

Susac was a top-100 prospect in the Giants system a long, long time ago and got traded to the Brewers in 2016. He never really found a home there despite the idea that he could, quite possibly, be the long-term solution for the Brewers behind the plate in the post-Jonathan Lucroy world. He was called up briefly in late 2016 and then hit spring training last year fighting for the starting gig. He didn’t win, then he got injured, then he spent most of the year, when healthy, at Triple-A, where he didn’t hit even in high-altitude Colorado Springs. He was designated for assignment the other day to make room for Matt Albers on the 4o-man roster.

Maybe a change of scenery will do him good.

 