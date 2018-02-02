Justin Bour wins arbitration case against Marlins

Some positive news from the hot stove this evening: First baseman Justin Bour won his arbitration case against the Marlins on Friday, per an announcement from his agent, Marc J. Kligman. He’ll stand to make $3.4 million in 2018, just above the $3 million the Marlins countered with in January.
Bour, 29, is coming off of his most productive season to date, despite losing 55 days to the disabled list with an ankle injury and right oblique strain last year. He completed his fourth major league campaign with the Marlins in 2017, batting a cool .289/.366/.536 with 25 home runs and 2.2 fWAR in 429 plate appearances. This was his first offseason of arbitration eligibility.
Things didn’t go quite so smoothly for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, meanwhile, who lost his arbitration case on Friday and will receive $2.9 million in 2018 instead of the $3.5 million he requested. Realmuto had already voiced his displeasure with the Marlins’ offseason moves and reportedly requested a trade, though the club has given no clear indication that they’re close to moving him.
With Bour and Realmuto’s cases settled, the Marlins will tackle one more arbitration hearing when they meet with right-hander Dan Straily next week. Straily filed for $3.55 million back in January and was met with a counteroffer of $3.37 million. Robert Murray of FanRag Sports points out that the 2017-18 offseason has seen an unusually high number of arbitration hearings compared to past years, which is hardly surprising given the ongoing tensions between players and teams this winter.
There was little question that Jim Thome was going to wear a Cleveland Indians cap on his Hall of Fame plaque. He said today, however, that he does not want the Indians cap he wore for the vast majority of his time in Cleveland to be depicted. Specifically, he does not want Chief Wahoo on his cap. He wants the block-C:
“I know my decision would be to wear the ‘C’ because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Thome said. “I think I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that’s the right thing to do.”
Hall of Fame inductees are allowed to voice their preference of the cap for their plaque, but the Hall of Fame gets final say on the matter in order to maintain a semblance of historical accuracy. In the past, that role has been exclusively dedicated to policing the choice of which team’s cap a player who played on multiple teams was wearing in order not to show him wearing a cap of a team for which he only briefly played. I am not aware of an instance in which a player chose to wear an uncommon cap design for a team which, otherwise, would be acceptable on the plaque.
For what it’s worth, the Indians wore Chief Wahoo caps for most of Thome’s career. From 1991 through 2002, Wahoo was the primary cap for Thome’s Indians, with an “Script-I” cap serving as an occasional alternate. In his second, brief stint with the Indians in 2011, the club did wear a block-C alternate cap.
If that was all that had happened, the Hall could very well tell Thome, sorry, but Wahoo it is. Obviously, however, the situation has changed, with Major League Baseball and the Indians announcing that Wahoo would be discontinued following the 2018 season, primarily because the logo — which is clearly a racist depiction of a cartoonish Native American — is in poor taste. In light of that, it would not be surprising to see the hall grant Thome’s wish to put the block-C on his plaque.