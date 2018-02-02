Jim Thome does not want Chief Wahoo on the cap of his Hall of Fame plaque

There was little question that Jim Thome was going to wear a Cleveland Indians cap on his Hall of Fame plaque. He said today, however, that he does not want the Indians cap he wore for the vast majority of his time in Cleveland to be depicted. Specifically, he does not want Chief Wahoo on his cap. He wants the block-C:
“I know my decision would be to wear the ‘C’ because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Thome said. “I think I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that’s the right thing to do.”
Hall of Fame inductees are allowed to voice their preference of the cap for their plaque, but the Hall of Fame gets final say on the matter in order to maintain a semblance of historical accuracy. In the past, that role has been exclusively dedicated to policing the choice of which team’s cap a player who played on multiple teams was wearing in order not to show him wearing a cap of a team for which he only briefly played. I am not aware of an instance in which a player chose to wear an uncommon cap design for a team which, otherwise, would be acceptable on the plaque.
For what it’s worth, the Indians wore Chief Wahoo caps for most of Thome’s career. From 1991 through 2002, Wahoo was the primary cap for Thome’s Indians, with an “Script-I” cap serving as an occasional alternate. In his second, brief stint with the Indians in 2011, the club did wear a block-C alternate cap.
If that was all that had happened, the Hall could very well tell Thome, sorry, but Wahoo it is. Obviously, however, the situation has changed, with Major League Baseball and the Indians announcing that Wahoo would be discontinued following the 2018 season, primarily because the logo — which is clearly a racist depiction of a cartoonish Native American — is in poor taste. In light of that, it would not be surprising to see the hall grant Thome’s wish to put the block-C on his plaque.
Jeffrey Loria had an agreement with the Miami-Dade government. In exchange for them paying for most of the cost of the Marlins new stadium, Miami-Dade would get a cut of the profits if and when Loria sold the team. Pretty simple, right? Of course.
Loria bought the team for $158 million. He sold the team for $1.2 billion. That means he cleared over a billion bucks. Fine, take out some for legal fees and various other expenses, but it still means he cleared close to a billion bucks, right? And that Miami-Dade could therefore expect a little check representing their cut, right?
Wrong. Because this is Jeffrey Loria we’re talking about, and he wouldn’t give you a nickel to save your life. From the Miami Herald:
Jeffrey Loria’s lawyers have told Miami-Dade County not to expect any profit-sharing revenue from last year’s $1.2 billion sale of the Miami Marlins, according to two sources familiar with the talks . . . Loria’s accountants claim the sale amounted to a loss of $141 million.
The article explains, at least superficially, how Loria’s attorneys claim that a billion dollars in profit turned into a $141 million loss on the deal. I’m sure it’s the sort of thing the lawyers will argue with a straight face if and when Loria is sued by Miami — as he likely will be — but it’s laughable to suggest that Loria took a loss. It’s a shell game. It’s akin to the way Loria used to claim he was losing money running the team, but forgot to mention that part of those expenses were millions in management fees . . . paid to himself. It’s like when a movie studio makes a billion on a blockbuster but then refuses to pay the star points on his deal through the magic of creative accounting.
For as ridiculous as that all sounds, my sympathy for Miami-Dade only goes so far. Jeffrey Loria has been a cheapskate and a hustler since long before he came to Miami. It was idiocy at the time to give him half a billion for a stadium that allowed him to make a billion more, and the fact that it’s not coming to bite the taxpayers on the behind is about as surprising as the sun coming up over the Atlantic tomorrow.
We’ve been saying it for years, but we’ll say it again: never give the owner of a sports team a dime. For anything. Ever.