Shelby Miller wins arbitration case against the Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller joins Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts as players to win his arbitration case against his team, making the players 2-for-2 thus far. Historically, arbitration cases have tended to favor teams. So, although it’s a terribly small sample, it’s still noteworthy.

As Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported, Miller will receive the $4.9 million he filed for against the Diamondbacks’ $4.7 million counter. Miller will be eligible for arbitration one more time next offseason and will become a free agent after the 2019 campaign.

Miller, 27, made only four starts last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. Realistically, the right-hander won’t make his season debut until the second half of the season. It’s been a rough two years in Arizona for Miller, as he struggled to a 6.15 ERA across 20 starts in 2016, resulting in a brief demotion to the minors.

Follow @Baer_Bill