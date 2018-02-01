Shelby Miller wins arbitration case against the Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller joins Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts as players to win his arbitration case against his team, making the players 2-for-2 thus far. Historically, arbitration cases have tended to favor teams. So, although it’s a terribly small sample, it’s still noteworthy.
As Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported, Miller will receive the $4.9 million he filed for against the Diamondbacks’ $4.7 million counter. Miller will be eligible for arbitration one more time next offseason and will become a free agent after the 2019 campaign.
Miller, 27, made only four starts last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. Realistically, the right-hander won’t make his season debut until the second half of the season. It’s been a rough two years in Arizona for Miller, as he struggled to a 6.15 ERA across 20 starts in 2016, resulting in a brief demotion to the minors.
The Washington Nationals have signed catcher Miguel Montero to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Matt Wieters is the starting catcher in Washington, but Montero will compete for the backup job.
The 34-year-old Montero once possessed a pretty useful bat for a catcher, and was selected for a couple of All-Star teams. He hit a meager .216/.310/.346 in 76 games last year between the Cubs and Blue Jays, however and he didn’t make many friends while doing it. Specifically, his tenure with the Cubs ended after he publicly criticized teammate Jake Arrieta for his alleged inability to hold baserunners. He didn’t produce at all once he joined the Jays but he didn’t prove himself to be a toxic clubhouse presence there either, so maybe you can call it improvement.
In other news, the two biggest transactions of the day involved guys who, if everything breaks right, can land a bench job. Settle down hot stove, ya burnin’ me.