Cubs sign Peter Bourjos to a minor league deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed outfielder Peter Bourjos to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
The book on Bourjos is the same as it ever was: he’s fast and plays good outfield defense — though not as good at 30 as he did when he was younger — but he can’t hit enough to stick as a regular. Last year he hit a mere .223/.272/.383 in 203 plate appearances.
He’ll be 31 when Opening Day rolls around. He’ll try to make it as a fifth outfielder for the Cubs but, if I had to guess, I’d say that he’ll either be heading to Iowa on that day or will have been released to see if he can’t make another club’s 25-man roster.
Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller joins Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts as players to win his arbitration case against his team, making the players 2-for-2 thus far. Historically, arbitration cases have tended to favor teams. So, although it’s a terribly small sample, it’s still noteworthy.
As Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported, Miller will receive the $4.9 million he filed for against the Diamondbacks’ $4.7 million counter. Miller will be eligible for arbitration one more time next offseason and will become a free agent after the 2019 campaign.
Miller, 27, made only four starts last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. Realistically, the right-hander won’t make his season debut until the second half of the season. It’s been a rough two years in Arizona for Miller, as he struggled to a 6.15 ERA across 20 starts in 2016, resulting in a brief demotion to the minors.