Cubs sign Peter Bourjos to a minor league deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed outfielder Peter Bourjos to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

The book on Bourjos is the same as it ever was: he’s fast and plays good outfield defense — though not as good at 30 as he did when he was younger — but he can’t hit enough to stick as a regular. Last year he hit a mere .223/.272/.383 in 203 plate appearances.

He’ll be 31 when Opening Day rolls around. He’ll try to make it as a fifth outfielder for the Cubs but, if I had to guess, I’d say that he’ll either be heading to Iowa on that day or will have been released to see if he can’t make another club’s 25-man roster.

