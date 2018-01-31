Report: Milton Bradley named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation

Former major leaguer Milton Bradley has been named a suspect in a domestic violence investigation, according to TMZ Sports. Bradley allegedly hit a woman in his home during a heated argument on Sunday and the cops were called. He was not in his home when the cops arrived.

This is not Bradley’s first DV incident. He was sentenced to 32 months in jail for domestic violence against his then-wife (who died of cirrhosis of the liver shortly thereafter) in 2013 and began serving in 2015.

Bradley also had plenty of anger issues in the context of baseball, as he famously didn’t get along with some other players and coaches, as well as umpires. The former outfielder played parts of 12 injury-riddled seasons in the majors with the Indians, Athletics, Dodgers, Expos, Mariners, Rangers, Padres, and Cubs.

