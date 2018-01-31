Report: Milton Bradley named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation

Former major leaguer Milton Bradley has been named a suspect in a domestic violence investigation, according to TMZ Sports. Bradley allegedly hit a woman in his home during a heated argument on Sunday and the cops were called. He was not in his home when the cops arrived.
This is not Bradley’s first DV incident. He was sentenced to 32 months in jail for domestic violence against his then-wife (who died of cirrhosis of the liver shortly thereafter) in 2013 and began serving in 2015.
Bradley also had plenty of anger issues in the context of baseball, as he famously didn’t get along with some other players and coaches, as well as umpires. The former outfielder played parts of 12 injury-riddled seasons in the majors with the Indians, Athletics, Dodgers, Expos, Mariners, Rangers, Padres, and Cubs.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club coughed up lefty reliever Josh Smoker in exchange for Pirates minor league pitcher Daniel Zamora. Smoker had been designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
Smoker was stubbed out of the 40-man roster to make room for Jose Reyes, who was also signed on Friday. The trade marks a cessation of a three-year stint with the Mets. In 71 2/3 innings in the majors, Smoker owns a 5.02 ERA with a 93/36 K/BB ratio. He has a habit of missing the strike zone, but there’s no patch for that. Pitching coach Ray Searage will try to get him to quit, otherwise his reputation as a miracle worker will be tarred and he will become the butt of jokes.
Smoker throws hard, is left-handed, and is relatively cheap, which are all pluses for the Pirates. He’ll have ample opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
Zamora, 24, was selected by the Pirates in the 40th round of the 2015 draft. Last year with High-A Bradenton, Zamora pitched 53 1/3 innings of relief with a 1.86 ERA and a 61/17 K/BB ratio.