Report: Eric Hosmer still asking for more than seven years on his next contract

Pitchers and catchers report in just a couple of weeks and first baseman Eric Hosmer is one of the many free agents still unsigned. According to Jon Morosi, his “camp” is still pushing for a contract of more than seven years.
Reports from earlier this month indicated that he had two seven-year offers on the table from the Padres and Royals. The Royals’ offer was believed to be for $147 million and the Padres’ for less than $140 million. The Royals recently traded Brandon Moss and now have an opening at first base, leading many to believe the trade was a precursor to a reunion between the two sides.
Hosmer, 28, hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 98 runs scored in 671 plate appearances last season. He won his fourth Gold Glove and his first Silver Slugger in what was a career year.
It seems like there’s currently a power imbalance between the players and ownership, so it wouldn’t be shocking if Hosmer lowered his demands in order to get in a uniform in time for spring training.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club coughed up lefty reliever Josh Smoker in exchange for Pirates minor league pitcher Daniel Zamora. Smoker had been designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
Smoker was stubbed out of the 40-man roster to make room for Jose Reyes, who was also signed on Friday. The trade marks a cessation of a three-year stint with the Mets. In 71 2/3 innings in the majors, Smoker owns a 5.02 ERA with a 93/36 K/BB ratio. He has a habit of missing the strike zone, but there’s no patch for that. Pitching coach Ray Searage will try to get him to quit, otherwise his reputation as a miracle worker will be tarred and he will become the butt of jokes.
Smoker throws hard, is left-handed, and is relatively cheap, which are all pluses for the Pirates. He’ll have ample opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
Zamora, 24, was selected by the Pirates in the 40th round of the 2015 draft. Last year with High-A Bradenton, Zamora pitched 53 1/3 innings of relief with a 1.86 ERA and a 61/17 K/BB ratio.