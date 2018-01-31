Report: Eric Hosmer still asking for more than seven years on his next contract

Pitchers and catchers report in just a couple of weeks and first baseman Eric Hosmer is one of the many free agents still unsigned. According to Jon Morosi, his “camp” is still pushing for a contract of more than seven years.

Reports from earlier this month indicated that he had two seven-year offers on the table from the Padres and Royals. The Royals’ offer was believed to be for $147 million and the Padres’ for less than $140 million. The Royals recently traded Brandon Moss and now have an opening at first base, leading many to believe the trade was a precursor to a reunion between the two sides.

Hosmer, 28, hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 98 runs scored in 671 plate appearances last season. He won his fourth Gold Glove and his first Silver Slugger in what was a career year.

It seems like there’s currently a power imbalance between the players and ownership, so it wouldn’t be shocking if Hosmer lowered his demands in order to get in a uniform in time for spring training.

