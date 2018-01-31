Pirates acquire Josh Smoker from the Mets

The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club coughed up lefty reliever Josh Smoker in exchange for Pirates minor league pitcher Daniel Zamora. Smoker had been designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
Smoker was stubbed out of the 40-man roster to make room for Jose Reyes, who was also signed on Friday. The trade marks a cessation of a three-year stint with the Mets. In 71 2/3 innings in the majors, Smoker owns a 5.02 ERA with a 93/36 K/BB ratio. He has a habit of missing the strike zone, but there’s no patch for that. Pitching coach Ray Searage will try to get him to quit, otherwise his reputation as a miracle worker will be tarred and he will become the butt of jokes.
Smoker throws hard, is left-handed, and is relatively cheap, which are all pluses for the Pirates. He’ll have ample opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
Zamora, 24, was selected by the Pirates in the 40th round of the 2015 draft. Last year with High-A Bradenton, Zamora pitched 53 1/3 innings of relief with a 1.86 ERA and a 61/17 K/BB ratio.
Former major league second baseman and base coach Davey Lopes has retired, MLB.com’s Bill Ladson reports. In a recent appearance on MLB.com’s Newsmakers podcast, Lopes said, “I’m not doing much. I’m retired, taking it easy.”
Lopes continued, “It was not a difficult decision to make, but one I was kind of hesitant to make. But it all works out. I got the opportunity to play, manage, or coach for a long, long time. I’m extremely thankful. I was one of the lucky ones in the big leagues for 45 straight years. That’s a long time. I have no complaints.”
Lopes retired as a player after the 1987 season. He began coaching in the majors from 1992-94 with the Orioles, then joined the Padres from 1995-99 before taking over as Brewers manager from 2000-02. He returned to coach the Padres from 2003-05, the Nationals in ’06, the Phillies from ’07-10, the Dodgers from ’11-15, and was the Nationals’ first base coach the last two seasons.
The Nationals have replaced Lopes with Tim Bogar.
Lopes is considered by many to have been among the best coaches. In particular, he is credited for the Phillies of the late 2000’s having so much base running success, helping them win a championship in 2008. The Phillies led the league in stolen base success rate in each of his four seasons as their coach.