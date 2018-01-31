Mookie Betts wins arbitration case against Red Sox

Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox went to an arbitration hearing yesterday. Betts was asking for $10.5 million and the Red Sox countered at $7.5 million. Betts won, and now he’ll be making eight figures for 2018.
This was Betts first year of arbitration eligibility. He won’t hit free agency until 2021. That suggests that the 2016 MVP runner-up is in for either a couple more big paydays before hitting the market or a long-term deal from the Red Sox that will buy out his two remaining years of arbitration and, an all likelihood, part of his free agency.
Betts, 25, hit .264/.344/.459 with 24 homers and 102 RBI while playing Gold Glove right field in 2017. For his career he’s a .292/.351/.488 hitter with two Gold Gloves on his mantle. He’s also stolen 80 bases in three full seasons and part of a fourth.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club coughed up lefty reliever Josh Smoker in exchange for Pirates minor league pitcher Daniel Zamora. Smoker had been designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
Smoker was stubbed out of the 40-man roster to make room for Jose Reyes, who was also signed on Friday. The trade marks a cessation of a three-year stint with the Mets. In 71 2/3 innings in the majors, Smoker owns a 5.02 ERA with a 93/36 K/BB ratio. He has a habit of missing the strike zone, but there’s no patch for that. Pitching coach Ray Searage will try to get him to quit, otherwise his reputation as a miracle worker will be tarred and he will become the butt of jokes.
Smoker throws hard, is left-handed, and is relatively cheap, which are all pluses for the Pirates. He’ll have ample opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
Zamora, 24, was selected by the Pirates in the 40th round of the 2015 draft. Last year with High-A Bradenton, Zamora pitched 53 1/3 innings of relief with a 1.86 ERA and a 61/17 K/BB ratio.