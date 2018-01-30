Report: MLB proposes putting a runner on second base to start the 11th inning in the All-Star Game

The Associated Press is reporting that Major League Baseball has suggested, as part of its pace-of-game proposal, that a runner be put on second base to start the 11th inning and each additional inning in order to speed up the game. This proposed rule would be used in the 10th inning and later during spring training games as well and no spring training games would go beyond 10 innings.

The MLBPA isn’t expected to oppose the rule as it helps reduce player injuries in games that don’t count.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has made pace of play something of a pet cause and has said that he will implement changes with or without agreement with the players’ union. Other suggested changes have included a pitch clock and a limit on mound visits.

