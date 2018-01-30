Report: Diamondbacks nearing deal with Alex Avila

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks are nearing an agreement with catcher Alex Avila.

Avila, 31, had a productive 2017 season between the Tigers and Cubs. He hit a combined .264/.387/.447 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI in 376 plate appearances.

The D-Backs lost Chris Iannetta to free agency, so Avila fills that void. He’ll get the lion’s share of playing time behind the plate with Jeff Mathis backing him up.

Follow @Baer_Bill