Ryan Braun could play first and second base in 2018

Given the recent additions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, the Brewers are looking at a fairly crowded outfield as they gear up for the 2018 season. One solution, according to club GM David Stearns, might be to shift veteran left fielder Ryan Braun to the infield. It’s not a new idea — speculation that Braun could see time at first base surfaced as early as October — but one that seems to have gained more traction this weekend, as Braun is apparently also considering trying his glove at second base:
It’s probably worth noting that Braun hasn’t played middle infield since college, and he hasn’t seen a major league infield (or a minor league one, for that matter) since his rookie season in 2007, the first and last time he played a full year at third base. He didn’t exactly take to it, finishing the year with the third-worst defensive rating in the league and 26 errors in 112 games — more than any third baseman had accumulated in a single season since Casey Blake’s 26-error run with the Indians in 2004.
While it’s not yet clear how serious the Brewers are about stashing Braun at second base, Stearns said Friday that he doesn’t envision Braun’s move to the infield as a permanent or full-time change. The most likely scenario still seems to be one in which Domingo Santana is traded, freeing up space for Braun to retain his position in the outfield, but the club doesn’t appear to be entertaining any serious offers just yet.
MLB Pipeline revealed their top 100 prospects for 2018 on Saturday night, and Angels’ wunderkind Shohei Ohtani still tops the list. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo explained the parameters for determining prospect status: a player has to have rookie eligibility and must be under the age-25 threshold if they’ve played in professional leagues in Japan, Korea, Taiwan or Cuba. As Ohtani is entering his age-23 season, he retains his prospect status despite the five years of experience he accumulated in Nippon Professional Baseball.
The rest of MLB Pipeline’s top 10 prospects include many of the same names that made the 2017 preseason list: Ronald Acuna, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Gleyber Torres, Victor Robles, Nick Senzel and Michael Kopech have shifted around a little in the rankings, but all managed to retain their top-1o status.
Two newcomers were added to the top 10 this year: Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who jumped from no. 52 to no. 8, and Astros right-hander Forrest Whitley, who was promoted from no. 36 to no. 9. Tatis destroyed Single-A pitching in 2017, raking in an unprecedented 21 home runs and 29 stolen bases, and was promoted to Double-A San Antonio by the end of his age-18 season. Whitley was similarly impressive in his first Double-A stint; the 19-year-old right-hander polished off a 1.84 ERA in 14 2/3 innings and currently projects as the no. 2 right-handed pitching prospect behind Ohtani.
The full list of top 100 prospects can be found over on MLB.com. Here’s a fun breakdown of the number of prospects by affiliation: