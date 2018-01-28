Report: Diamondbacks to sign Neftali Feliz

MLB Pipeline revealed their top 100 prospects for 2018 on Saturday night, and Angels’ wunderkind Shohei Ohtani still tops the list. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo explained the parameters for determining prospect status: a player has to have rookie eligibility and must be under the age-25 threshold if they’ve played in professional leagues in Japan, Korea, Taiwan or Cuba. As Ohtani is entering his age-23 season, he retains his prospect status despite the five years of experience he accumulated in Nippon Professional Baseball.

The rest of MLB Pipeline’s top 10 prospects include many of the same names that made the 2017 preseason list: Ronald Acuna, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Gleyber Torres, Victor Robles, Nick Senzel and Michael Kopech have shifted around a little in the rankings, but all managed to retain their top-1o status.

Two newcomers were added to the top 10 this year: Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who jumped from no. 52 to no. 8, and Astros right-hander Forrest Whitley, who was promoted from no. 36 to no. 9. Tatis destroyed Single-A pitching in 2017, raking in an unprecedented 21 home runs and 29 stolen bases, and was promoted to Double-A San Antonio by the end of his age-18 season. Whitley was similarly impressive in his first Double-A stint; the 19-year-old right-hander polished off a 1.84 ERA in 14 2/3 innings and currently projects as the no. 2 right-handed pitching prospect behind Ohtani.

The full list of top 100 prospects can be found over on MLB.com. Here’s a fun breakdown of the number of prospects by affiliation:

Breaking down the updated @MLBPipeline Top 100 Prospects by team. pic.twitter.com/w7QwzZKNlU — Daren Willman (@darenw) January 28, 2018

