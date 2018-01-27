Getty Images

The Dodgers are still trying to trade Matt Kemp

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports speculates that the Dodgers are still hoping to offload Matt Kemp this winter. While no trade partners have been identified yet, Heyman adds that the team has reportedly narrowed it down to three or four “potential landing spots,” presumably teams that are also looking to jettison a bad contract of their own or willing to take a few choice prospects along with the veteran outfielder.

Kemp, 33, currently has two years and an unpalatable $43 million left on his contract. He’s about six years removed from his last productive season, but still managed to cough up a .276/.318/.463 batting line and 19 home runs in 467 PA with the Braves last year, even as his abysmal defense (fifth-worst among all major league outfielders, per FanGraphs) dragged his fWAR down to a career-worst -0.5 mark.

While the Dodgers may have some takers in mind, there may not be mutual interest in a deal given Kemp’s age, recent decline, clubhouse issues and sizable contract — no matter what the team uses to sweeten the deal. Just a month ago, the trade market for the outfielder was considered non-existent, and rumor has it that the Dodgers plan on releasing him if a deal can’t be struck sometime in the next few months.

White Sox sign Xavier Cedeno to a minor league deal

The White Sox signed free agent left-hander Xavier Cedeno to a minor league deal, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reported Friday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where the lefty stands to earn $1.05 million if he makes the majors in 2018.

Cedeno, 31, was non-tendered by the Rays in December after missing nearly the entire 2017 season with a left forearm strain. He managed to avoid Tommy John surgery, but was limited to just three innings over nine appearances with the club, racking up seven hits, five runs, three homers and zero strikeouts as he closed out his seventh season in the majors.

When healthy, however, the southpaw has been the picture of consistency. He generated sub-4.00 ERAs and a cumulative 1.4 fWAR over two full seasons with the Rays and Nationals and looks to be a legitimate contender for a bullpen role again this spring. The White Sox are still reconstructing their bullpen after a slew of trades last year, and have only guaranteed one left-hander a spot in the ‘pen so far: 28-year-old Luis Avilan, who was brought on board earlier this month during a three-team trade with the Dodgers and Royals.