Manny Machado will start at shortstop in 2018

By Ashley VarelaJan 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Orioles third baseman Manny Machado will get the nod at shortstop this season, club manager Buck Showalter said Saturday. While a last-minute trade hasn’t been completely ruled out at this point, nothing appears to be imminent and it looks like the Orioles will push forward with plans to begin the season with their star infielder.

Machado, 25, got his start at shortstop during his days in the Orioles’ farm system, but has yet to play a full season there on the big league level. He racked up seven games at short in 2015 and another 45 in 2016. Earlier this offseason, there were rumors that Machado wanted to make the switch to shortstop again in 2018, and it looks like the club will do all they can to accommodate that request in advance of his impending free agency in 2019.

While the three-time All-Star tries his glove up the middle, Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham is slated for a move to the hot corner. The 28-year-old was acquired via trade from the Rays last summer and finished the year among the top ten most valuable shortstops, though the bulk of his value was wrapped up in his .278 average and 22 home runs. There may be something of a learning curve for Beckham on this field this year, however, as he’s logged just 16 games at third base during his career, only nine of which have come in the majors.

The Dodgers are still trying to trade Matt Kemp

By Ashley VarelaJan 27, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports speculates that the Dodgers are still hoping to offload Matt Kemp this winter. While no trade partners have been identified yet, Heyman adds that the team has reportedly narrowed it down to three or four “potential landing spots,” presumably teams that are also looking to jettison a bad contract of their own or willing to take a few choice prospects along with the veteran outfielder.

Kemp, 33, currently has two years and an unpalatable $43 million left on his contract. He’s about six years removed from his last productive season, but still managed to cough up a .276/.318/.463 batting line and 19 home runs in 467 PA with the Braves last year, even as his abysmal defense (fifth-worst among all major league outfielders, per FanGraphs) dragged his fWAR down to a career-worst -0.5 mark.

While the Dodgers may have some takers in mind, there may not be mutual interest in a deal given Kemp’s age, recent decline, clubhouse issues and sizable contract — no matter what the team uses to sweeten the deal. Just a month ago, the trade market for the outfielder was considered non-existent, and rumor has it that the Dodgers plan on releasing him if a deal can’t be struck sometime in the next few months.