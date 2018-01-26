White Sox sign Xavier Cedeno to a minor league deal

The White Sox signed free agent left-hander Xavier Cedeno to a minor league deal, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reported Friday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where the lefty stands to earn $1.05 million if he makes the majors in 2018.

Cedeno, 31, was non-tendered by the Rays in December after missing nearly the entire 2017 season with a left forearm strain. He managed to avoid Tommy John surgery, but was limited to just three innings over nine appearances with the club, racking up seven hits, five runs, three homers and zero strikeouts as he closed out his seventh season in the majors.

When healthy, however, the southpaw has been the picture of consistency. He generated sub-4.00 ERAs and a cumulative 1.4 fWAR over two full seasons with the Rays and Nationals and looks to be a legitimate contender for a bullpen role again this spring. The White Sox are still reconstructing their bullpen after a slew of trades last year, and have only guaranteed one left-hander a spot in the ‘pen so far: 28-year-old Luis Avilan, who was brought on board earlier this month during a three-team trade with the Dodgers and Royals.

Follow @wcoastfangirl