The Royals re-sign Alcides Escobar

While you contemplate which Milwaukee Brewer shirt to buy for the upcoming season — and you should pick up the Brewers as your secondary rooting interest given that they, unlike almost every other team, is trying to improve itself — I pass along some news of another club just sort of spinning its wheels.
Jon Heyman says that the Royals are working toward re-signing Alcides Escobar. UPDATE: Robert Murray of FanRag says that a deal is done, pending a physical.
This is the same Escobar who has hit .256/.286/.343 over the last three seasons in Kansas City. He can still pick it and is as durable as all get-out, but one wonders why they wouldn’t just give the shortstop job to Raul Mondesi Jr., who hit .305/.340/.539 at Triple-A last year and look to the future.
What do I know? I think teams should sign and play good players.
For the third straight year Keith Law says the Braves have he best farm system in baseball. This despite the fact that they got hammered by Major League Baseball as punishment for the club’s misconduct in the international market. Law says, however, that most of the prospects the Braves were forced to give up had yet to make much progress and the ones that they kept remain filled with promise.
The Yankees remain number two according to Law. This despite the fact that they spent some prospects to pick up Giancarlo Stanton. That speaks to both the Yankees’ depth and the Marlins’ failure to get the most out of Stanton, I suspect.
As for the remaining 28, you’ll have to click through, though you’ll need an Insider subscription to do so. I’ll give you a hint about the team with the worst system, however: their name rhymes with Beattle Blairiners.