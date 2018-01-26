The Royals re-sign Alcides Escobar

While you contemplate which Milwaukee Brewer shirt to buy for the upcoming season — and you should pick up the Brewers as your secondary rooting interest given that they, unlike almost every other team, is trying to improve itself — I pass along some news of another club just sort of spinning its wheels.

Jon Heyman says that the Royals are working toward re-signing Alcides Escobar. UPDATE: Robert Murray of FanRag says that a deal is done, pending a physical.

This is the same Escobar who has hit .256/.286/.343 over the last three seasons in Kansas City. He can still pick it and is as durable as all get-out, but one wonders why they wouldn’t just give the shortstop job to Raul Mondesi Jr., who hit .305/.340/.539 at Triple-A last year and look to the future.

What do I know? I think teams should sign and play good players.

