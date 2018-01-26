Royals re-sign Alcides Escobar

While you contemplate which Milwaukee Brewer shirt to buy for the upcoming season — and you should pick up the Brewers as your secondary rooting interest given that they, unlike almost every other team, are trying to improve themselves — I pass along some news of another club just sort of spinning its wheels.
Robert Murray of FanRag says that a deal is done between the Royals and Alcides Escobar, pending a physical.
This is the same Escobar who has hit .256/.286/.343 over the last three seasons in Kansas City. He can still pick it and is as durable as all get-out, but one wonders why they wouldn’t just give the shortstop job to Raul Mondesi Jr., who hit .305/.340/.539 at Triple-A last year and look to the future.
What do I know? I think teams should sign and play good players.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Cubs have signed free agent left-hander Michael Roth to a minor league deal. Roth elected free agency from the Rays last November and projects as left-handed bullpen depth for the Cubs’ system.
The 27-year-old is two years removed from his last major league gig, when he pitched just 3.2 innings in a blowout 12-5 loss for the Rangers. Despite a few cups of coffee with the Angels in 2013 and 2014, he’s never been able to stick for long at the big league level, though that hasn’t stopped him from putting up solid numbers in the minors. In 2017, he split his time between the Giants’ and Rays’ farm systems, producing a cumulative 4.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 in 111 2/3 innings at Triple-A Sacramento and Triple-A Durham.
The Cubs, meanwhile, still have their sights set on a big-name acquisition before the offseason officially draws to a close next month. Recent reports continue to pair them with free agent right-handers Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb, all of whom are expected to face stiff competition for their services as Opening Day draws near.